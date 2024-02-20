Catholic World News

Oregon bishop: no blessings for same-sex couples

February 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Liam Cary of Baker, Oregon has instructed his priests not to give blessings to same-sex couples.

Citing the decision by African prelates that a blessing for same-sex couples could cause scandal, Bishop Baker said: “I do not believe they can be carried out scandal-free in the Diocese of Baker either.” However, he said, individuals “should be free to request and should receive, a priestly blessing outside of Mass.”

The bishop offered this formula for the blessing:

May Almighty God—Father, Son, and Holy Spirit— bless you with the grace to turn away from sin and believe in the Gospel.

