Vatican commissions street artist to illustrate Pope’s Lenten message

February 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has commissioned the street artist Maupal (Mauro Pallotta) to create weekly illustrations of the Pope’s Lenten message.

Dr. Muriel Fleury, who leads the dicastery’s Communication and Restitution Section, said that the graffiti artist would “break away from a classical presentation” and help viewers “see things we wouldn’t necessarily have seen.”

Maupal’s first image portrays Pope Francis pushing a wheelbarrow with a bag labeled “faith” in the midst of a terrain full of nails. His second image, released February 19, portrays the Pontiff helping two prisoners escape from prison; a sign points in the direction of “liberty.”

