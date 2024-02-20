Catholic World News

‘Deadly desert’: Vatican newspaper draws attention to plight of migrants in Niger

February 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Deserto mortale” [Deadly desert], the Vatican newspaper devoted prominent front-page coverage in its February 19 edition to the plight of migrants in the West African nation of Niger (map).

A coup last July precipitated the Nigerien crisis, and the coup leaders legalized migrant smuggling.

“In this strip of desert land, many migrants end up stranded, exploited by trafficking groups and in desperate need of humanitarian assistance,” L’Osservatore Romano reported. “The promotion of peace is fundamental, a crucial element for achieving regional stability.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!