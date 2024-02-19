Catholic World News

Rethink strategy, emphasize dialogue, Filipino cardinal urges pro-lifers

February 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archbishop of Manila urged Filipino Catholics to rethink their strategy, as he presided at a Mass for the Walk for Life on February 17.

“Yes, we are clear about teachings on the different issues connected with life and family,” said Cardinal José Advinula. “But we also need to rethink our approaches.” He urged pro-life activists to avoid confrontation, to “engage in more listening and dialogue,” and to remember “the diversity and understanding of identity and personhood.”

