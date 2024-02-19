Catholic World News

Jihadists destroy Catholic mission as attacks resume in Mozambique

February 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: After a brief pause in fighting, the Islamist insurgency in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province has resumed.

Jihadists have occupied the village of Quissanga and destroyed the hospital, market, and Catholic mission in the town of Mazeze.

“The violence against defenseless populations, the destruction of infrastructure, and insecurity are again rampant in the province of Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, where the Catholic mission of Our Lady of Africa in Mazeze was also set on fire in recent days,” Pope Francis said on February 18. “Let us pray for peace to return to that tormented region.”

