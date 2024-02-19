Catholic World News

Curial study groups to explore themes from Synod’s first session

February 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a chirograph directing the dicasteries of the Roman Curia to create “study groups that will initiate, with a synodal method, the in-depth study of some of the themes that emerged” from the October 2023 session of the Synod on Synodality.

“These study groups are to be established by mutual agreement between the competent Dicasteries of the Roman Curia and the General Secretariat of the Synod, which is entrusted with coordination,” the Pontiff wrote in his letter, dated February 16 and made public the following day.

The Pope did not list the themes for these study groups to explore.

