Dates set for October Synod of Bishops

February 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has decided that the October Synod of Bishops will take place from October 2 to October 27, the General Secretariat of the Synod has announced.

The October assembly is the second session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, colloquially known as the Synod on Synodality, and officially entitled “For a Synodal Church: communion, participation and mission.” The first session took place in October 2023.

A two-day spiritual retreat will precede the second session.

