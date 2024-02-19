Catholic World News

Irish bishops hold day of prayer for abuse victims

February 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference held its third Day of Prayer for Survivors and Victims of Abuse on February 16.

“Candles of atonement” were lit in Irish cathedrals and other churches “as a reminder to all of the need for us to atone, to ask forgiveness as a Church for the suffering caused by abuse,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland.

