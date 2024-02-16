Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State responds to Russian dissident’s death

February 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, told reporters that the death of Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison was “surprising” and “fills us with sorrow.”

Cardinal Parolin declined to comment on whether the death of Navalny, a prominent opponent of President Putin, would alter the Vatican’s relationship with Russia. But he said, “I thought the matter could have been resolved differently.” In Germany Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the nation’s episcopal conference, was more outspoken, saying that Navalny’s death “shows how inhumane Putin’s system is when human rights and laws are trampled underfoot.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!