Catholic World News

Pontifical commission nears publication of report on child protection policies

February 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors is nearing the completing of its first global report on child protection policies.

“Drafting a report on how the Church is living by adequate policies and procedures in preventing and responding to child abuse in all its daily activities across the globe might seem impossible to do,” said Maud de Boer-Buquicchio, who chairs the commission’s annual report committee. “But the urgency of the problem and consequences of failure require no effort be spared in improving child protection measures within the purview of the Church and its ministers.”

In April 2022, Pope Francis asked the commission to prepare a “report on the Church’s initiatives for the protection of minors and vulnerable adults.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!