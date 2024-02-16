Catholic World News

Pope appoints former Italian army chief to Vatican City post

February 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed retired Gen. Salvatore Farina as director of Infrastructure and Services of the Governorate of Vatican City State.

From 2018 until his retirement in 2021, Gen. Salvatore Farina led the Italian Army as its Chief of Staff. He also served as a NATO peacekeeping commander in Kosovo and teaches peacekeeping at the Pontifical Lateran University.

Gen. Farina replaces Father Rafael García de La Serrana Villalobos, a priest of Opus Dei who was appointed in 2019.

