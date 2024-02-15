Catholic World News

Romanian prime minster meets with Pontiff

February 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 15 with Romania’s Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu.

Along with Church-state relations, the discussion also included the warfare in Gaza and in Ukraine, the treatment of migrants and refugees, and the “prospects for the enlargement of the European project,” the Vatican reported.

