Syrian group seeks to help Christians return

February 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: City officials in Raqqa, Syria, have set up an office to protect the property of Christians who were driven out of the region by the Islamic State.

The new High Committee for Real Estate is charged with helping Christians to return to their homes, and guarding against the unlawful seizure of the property they left behind.

Raqqa, in the midst of the territory that was controlled by the Islamic State from 2014 to 2017, is now controlled by the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria, which is not formally recognized by the government of Syria or by international bodies.

