Pope sees art as ‘bridge between heaven and earth’

February 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a February 15 audience with a French group that encourages dialogue between the Church and artists, Pope Francis praised their efforts at “helping artists to build a bridge between heaven and earth.”

“It is about contemplation,” the Pope said of artistic work. He praised the group—the Diakonia of Beauty Association—as “cantors of harmony” in the world of art. He encouraged them to continue their work, and especially to “recreate harmony between humanity and the environment.”

