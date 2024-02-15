Catholic World News

Priest resigns as head of Pontifical Mission Societies, admitting misconduct

February 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in the US has resigned, admitting to “inappropriate conduct.”

Msgr. Kiern Harrington stepped down after the Brooklyn diocese found “sufficient” proof of sexual misconduct. The priest acknowledged with regret that he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an adult woman.

