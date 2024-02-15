Catholic World News

Pope calls for collective action to address world hunger, cites ‘proper rationing’ of food

February 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a meeting of the governing council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Pope Francis called for collective action to address food insecurity.

“Today, our world faces a heartbreaking dichotomy,” the Pope wrote to the leaders of the UN agency. “On the one hand, millions of people are plagued by hunger, while on the other hand, great insensitivity is seen in the waste of food. The food wasted each year generates masses of greenhouse gases, while proper rationing would be enough to feed all the hungry.”

“This situation impels us to confront existing problems, in particular hunger and poverty, not by accepting abstract strategies or unattainable commitments, but by cultivating the hope that springs from collective action,” the Pope continued. “Let us work together to build a more inclusive agricultural and food system.”

The Pontiff’s message, dated February 2, was released by the Holy See Press Office on February 14, the first day of the IFAD meeting.

