Pontifical commission, Opus Dei university sign collaboration agreement

February 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross have signed a three-year collaboration agreement.

The university, located in Rome and operated by Opus Dei, will “host initiatives related to the mission of the Commission” and offer abuse-prevention training, Vatican News reported.

“This agreement,” said Cardinal Seán O’Malley, the pontifical commission’s president, “is part of the network of collaboration agreements that the commission enters into with other ecclesial entities to advance its mission.”

