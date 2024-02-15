Catholic World News

As Lent begins, Pope recalls suffering in Ukraine, Holy Land, urges prayer for peace

February 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Ash Wednesday general audience, whose topic was sloth, Pope Francis spoke about Lent and called for prayers for peace.

“Lent begins today; let us prepare to journey through this season as an opportunity for conversion and inner renewal, in listening to the Word of God, in caring for our brothers and sisters who are in great need,” he told pilgrims gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall.

“May we never forget martyred Ukraine, Palestine, and Israel, which suffer so much,” he continued. “Let us pray for these brothers and sisters who suffer from war.”

“Let us continue our help and intensify prayer, especially to ask for the gift of peace in the world,” he added.

