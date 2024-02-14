Catholic World News

TV network censored Super Bowl ad for Catholic prayer app

February 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: A Super Bowl commercial for Hallow, a Catholic prayer app, was subtly edited to eliminate images of Jesus and the Cross, reports Matthew Becklo in Catholic World Report.

A spokesman for Hallow said that the commercial had been a success despite the editing; with the 30-second ad producing a surge in downloads. Still Becklo argues that the network’s censorship showed:

That a verticalized Christianity of private beliefs and a horizontalized Christianity of social service are both respectable enough but that Catholicism’s stubborn presentation of the Incarnation and Crucifixion through art and signs and rituals has to be cropped and chopped and airbrushed.

