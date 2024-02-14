Catholic World News

Nigeria: tops in Mass attendance despite persecution

February 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A 2023 survey found that 94% of Nigeria’s Catholics attend Mass weekly—the highest rate among all the countries studied. Yet Nigeria is also distinguished as one of the countries where Christians face the greatest danger of persecution, according to religious-freedom advocates.

Christian Concern ranks Nigeria as second only to North Korea in hostility toward the Christian faith. Open Doors reports that more than 5,600 Christians were killed in Nigeria last year, comprising 90% of all the Christians killed worldwide because of their faith.

