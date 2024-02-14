Catholic World News

Papal support for Brazilian Lenten campaign

February 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of support for the annual Fraternity Campaign conducted during Lent by the Brazilian Catholic bishops.

The Pope applauded the campaign, which is aimed to help the 33 million people in Brazil who face hunger. He said that “we are invited to build a true universal fraternity that enhances our life in society and our survival on Earth, our common home, without ever losing sight of Heaven where the Father will welcome us all as his children.”

