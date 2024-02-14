Catholic World News

Irish bishops’ publishing arm to cease operations

February 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on The Journal (Ireland)

CWN Editor's Note: Veritas, the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference’s publishing arm since 1969, will cease operations by the end of the year.

Veritas lost €224,868 ($240,667) in 2022, owed €625,584 ($669,531) to the Irish Hierarchy General Purposes Trust (HGPT) at the end of 2022, and received an additional €400,000 ($428,172) short-term loan from HGPT that is due in September.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

