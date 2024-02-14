Catholic World News

Ireland’s Jesuits ‘ashamed’ of order’s failure to act on abuse

February 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuits in Ireland have published a narrative record (full text) on abuse allegations against the late Father Joseph Marmion, SJ, who taught at an all-male Catholic secondary school in Dublin.

45 of the 93 allegations concern sexual abuse; the rest, physical and emotional abuse.

“Because of the decision to conceal Father Marmion’s sexual abuse of boys when it was confirmed in 1977, those who were abused were denied acknowledgement, validation, and support until 2021,” according to the report.

