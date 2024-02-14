Catholic World News

Church of England faces controversy over insincere conversions to gain asylum

February 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of England is facing questions in Parliament about the sincerity of Muslims migrants and refugees who are converting to Anglicanism and seeking asylum.

“Christianity in the UK seems to be on the wane, unless, apparently, you are from a Muslim country in the middle of an asylum claim,” charged Tim Loughton, a Member of Parliament. “We are now told that one in seven occupants of the Bibby Stockholm [a barge where asylum seekers are detained] has suddenly become a practicing Christian.”

He added, “Given that the Church of England has now issued secret guidance to clergy supporting asylum applications for these Damascene conversions, to whom is the church accountable? Are taxpayers being scammed by the Archbishop [of Canterbury]?”

Archbishop Justin Welby, the Anglican primate, responded, “It is the job of the Government to protect our borders and of the courts to judge asylum cases. The Church is called to love mercy and do justice. I encourage everyone to avoid irresponsible and inaccurate comments—and let us not forget that at the heart of this conversation are vulnerable people whose lives are precious in the sight of God.”

