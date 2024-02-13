Catholic World News

Pro-abortion papal appointee rejects criticisms

February 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A controversial new member of the Pontifical Academy for Life (PAL) has responded sharply to questions about her support for legal abortion and her atheism.

Mariana Mazzucato, an Italian economist who was appointed by Pope Francis, expressed impatience with a journalist’s question about her membership in the papal academy. “I find it very sad that we go backward instead of forward,” she said.

Mazzucato pointed out, “I’ve never written an op-ed, a blog, a journal article, or a book that has had even the word ‘abortion’ or ‘religion’ in it.” Her focus, she said, is on “redesigning the economy so that it’s good for humanity.”

Mazzucato cited injustices that she sees in the current world economy: “one child under five dies every 80 seconds from diseases caused by polluted water; and climate change is on the course to cause 80 million excess deaths by the end of this century due to rising temperatures due to greenhouse gas emissions.”

