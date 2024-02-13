Catholic World News

Attempts to explain Fiducia are dividing the Church: Cardinal Müller

February 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “There was no need” for Fiducia Supplicans, and efforts to explain the directive “are only deepening, widening the confusion.” Those are the thoughts of Cardinal Gerhard Müller, in an interview with the National Catholic Register.

The former prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith said that Fiducia Supplicans is “bowing down to this absolutely wrong LGBT and woke ideology.” He argued that individuals involved in same-sex unions are “not brought to the Church by relativizing the truth and cheapening grace, but by the unadulterated Gospel of Christ.”

Moreover, the German cardinal added, while the debate over the Vatican directive continues, “nobody is speaking about the blessing of marriage, of children, of the family.” These, he said, are the proper priorities for the Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!