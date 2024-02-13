Catholic World News

Key official: Synod’s central purpose is creating ‘new style’ of Church leadership

February 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Nathalie Becquart, XMCJ, one of the two undersecretaries of the Synod of Bishops, said in an interview that a central purpose of the 2023-24 Synod of Bishops is creating “a new style of leadership” in the Church.

Pope Francis is creating “a path of conversion” toward “a new way to exercise the authority,” she said. Becquart added that “I really see that what we are doing is really to continue to implement the Second Vatican Council.”

