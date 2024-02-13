Catholic World News

‘How China miscalculated its way to a baby bust’

February 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A front-page Wall Street Journal article notes that “China’s baby bust is happening faster than many expected, raising fears of a demographic collapse. And coping with the fallout may now be complicated by miscalculations made more than 40 years ago.”

“The government’s sometimes brutal enforcement, including forced abortions and sterilizations, as well as decadeslong propaganda about the benefits of having a small family, left a lasting one-child mindset,” the report continued. Young women “are increasingly reluctant to have children—and there are fewer of them every year.”

