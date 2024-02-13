Catholic World News

Pope writes preface to book on slain Argentine bishop

February 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a preface to a collection of homilies by Blessed Enrique Angelelli (1923-1976), an Argentine prelate who was martyred during the Dirty War.

“The blessed martyr Enrique Angelelli, Bishop of La Rioja, was and still is a gift from the Lord for the Church that is in Argentina,” Pope Francis wrote, as he paid tribute to “a man of great freedom and love for every person: friend or foe, brother or enemy.”

“The martyr bears witness that if the heart and mind are in God then certain attitudes always arise in him: sincere love for all and the rejection of all instrumentalization and shortcuts that aim at self-interest or quiet living, if the rights and lives of the weakest, the marginalized – those who, we would say today let us say, are on the peripheries – are at stake,” Pope Francis continued.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!