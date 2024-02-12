Catholic World News

Make technology serve the person, Pope urges

February 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a February 12 audience with members of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Pope Francis said that we must “avert the hegemony of a technocratic paradigm.”

As the Pontifical Academy for life studies “what is distinctive about the human being,” the Pope spoke of the need to develop “a culture that, by integrating the resources of science and technology, is capable of acknowledging and promoting the human being in his or her irreducible specificity.”

He remarked that artificial intelligence cannot reproduce the human soul, and observed that authentic communications between people reach a plane beyond mere language, involving “pathos and emotions, desire and intentionality.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!