More Israeli settlers moving to West Bank

February 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The number of Jewish settlers living on the West Bank has increased significantly in the past year, as the war in Gaza apparently has weakened Israeli opposition to the settlements.

There are now over 517,000 Israeli settlers on the West Bank, with the figure expected to reach 600,000 by the end of the decade. The settlements in the disputed territory are often cited as an obstacle to Arab-Israeli peace.

