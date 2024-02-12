Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s crackdown on Church spreads fear among the faithful, there and in exile

February 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “Life in Nicaragua is hell, because surveillance is brutal,” and exiled priest told the Associated Press. “You can’t say anything that’s against the government ... “People now keep their heads down, as they wonder, ‘If they do this to the priests, what will they do with us?’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!