The hands, the eyes, the feet: papal encouragement for craftsmen

February 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis reflected on the hands, the eyes, and the feet in a February 10 audience with members of Confartigianato, an Italian association of craftsmen.

“Manual work makes the craftsman a participant in the creative work of God,” the Pope said. “The craftsman has an original outlook on reality ... The products that emerge from your activities ‘walk’ all around the world and embellish it, responding to the needs of the people.”

“I encourage you to be artisans of peace in a time in which wars reap victims and the poor are not heard,” the Pope concluded. “Your hands, your eyes and your feet are signs of a creative and generous humanity ... I entrust you to the protection of St. Joseph; may he protect you, your families and your work.”

