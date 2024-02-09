Catholic World News

Listen to European farmers, Cardinal Parolin advises

February 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that protesting European farmers “must be listened to,” saying that their concerns reflect serious issues involving “the sustainability of small and medium-sized businesses and the future of rural areas.”

The Vatican Secretary of State made his comment to reporters in answer to questions about the public demonstrations all over Europe, organized by farmers threatened by rising costs associated with strict regulations imposed by the campaign to stop climate change.

