Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights ‘a fragile planet’

February 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “A Fragile Planet,” the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent coverage in its February 8 edition to an award-winning photograph of a polar bear on an iceberg.

Describing the photograph as a “dramatic ‘icon’ of the rapidity of climate change,” the author of the unsigned article wrote that the “melting of the ice is now an epochal phenomenon and denotes all the fragility of ‘our common home.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!