Catholic World News

Buenos Aires archbishop highlights Mama Antula’s courage on eve of her canonization

February 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva of Buenos Aires was among the participants in a Vatican press conference on Blessed María Antonia de Paz y Figueroa, also known as Mama Antula, whom Pope Francis will canonize on February 11.

Mama Antula will be Argentina’s first female saint, and Archbishop Cuerva praised the consecrated woman’s “boldness and apostolic creativity” in promoting retreats following the suppression of the Jesuits throughout the Spanish Empire in 1767.

In an article in the Italian edition of the Vatican newspaper, journalist Alver Metalli noted that Mama Antula will be the first saint canonized by Pope Francis inside St. Peter’s Basilica, rather than in St. Peter’s Square. Metalli also observed that Mama Antula will be the first saint canonized alone—that is, not as part of a larger group—since Mother Teresa in 2014.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!