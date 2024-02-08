Catholic World News

Silence can be complicity in human trafficking, Pope warns

February 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 10th World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking, Pope Francis writes: “If we close our eyes and ears, if we do nothing, we will be guilty of complicity.”

The annual observance of the World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking was introduced by Pope Francis in 2015.

