Always forgive, Pope urges priest-confessors
February 08, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told a conference on priestly formation that “the root of every form of abuse” in the priesthood is the danger of “growing detached from reality and feeling all-powerful.”
Speaking on February 7 to the conference organized by the Dicastery for the Clergy, the Pope said that the priesthood should be a vocation of service, which in practice means “concentrating on others.”
Speaking in particular about the priest’s role as a confessor, the Pontiff repeated his insistence that the priest should always offer forgiveness:
Always forgive. When people come to confession, they come to ask forgiveness and not to hear a lecture on theology or penances. Please be merciful. Always forgive.
