Always forgive, Pope urges priest-confessors

February 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told a conference on priestly formation that “the root of every form of abuse” in the priesthood is the danger of “growing detached from reality and feeling all-powerful.”

Speaking on February 7 to the conference organized by the Dicastery for the Clergy, the Pope said that the priesthood should be a vocation of service, which in practice means “concentrating on others.”

Speaking in particular about the priest’s role as a confessor, the Pontiff repeated his insistence that the priest should always offer forgiveness: