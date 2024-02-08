Catholic World News

Pakistani bishops’ leader calls for Christian political party

February 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the Pakistani Catholic bishops’ conference has called for the formation of a national Christian political party, to ensure that the Christian minority receives adequate representation.

“I think Christians should form a national party, which can lead us in the political process,” said Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad. He added that other political parties should nominate Christian candidates as well.

The bishop made his remarks in an interview on the eve of elections in Pakistan.

