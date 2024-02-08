Catholic World News

Pope encourages formation of liturgical reform

February 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on February 8 to the members of the Dicastery for Divine Worship, Pope Francis said that the Second Vatican Council decided “without liturgical reform, there is not reform of the Church.”

For liturgical reform to be successful, the Pope said, “liturgical formation is necessary—that is, formation in the liturgy and from the liturgy.” He encouraged the dicastery to examine the liturgical formation of the clergy.

Pope Francis also made a point of emphasizing the important role of women in the Church. But he cautioned that the question should not be reduced to the issue of ordination. “One cannot reduce everything to ministeriality,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!