Leading Anglican cathedral hosts disco in the church’s nave

February 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Canterbury Cathedral—the cathedral of Archbishop Justin Welby, the Anglican primate—is hosting a 90s Silent Disco in the cathedral’s nave on February 8 and 9.

The cathedral promises that the “strictly 18+ event” will feature “some of the UK’s best 90s DJs playing your favourite pop / commercial / dance / party positive vibes for a feel good experience,” as well as “100s of like-minded 90s fans singing their hearts out whilst wearing state-of-the-art LED headphones.”

“People can dance, talk, laugh and clink glasses as if they were in their own home and holding a low-key party in their sitting room,” the Catholic Herald reports. A protest outside the cathedral has been planned.

