Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace

February 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following his February 7 general audience, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayer for peace.

“Let us not forget the wars,” he said to those gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall. “Let us not forget martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, the Rohingya, and the many, many wars that are everywhere. Let us pray for peace.”

