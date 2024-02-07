Catholic World News

Papal tribute to deceased director of Vatican Museums

February 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a tribute to Antonio Paolucci, the former director of the Vatican Museums, who died in Florence on February 4 at the age of 84.

Paolucci was appointed director of the Vatican Museums in 2007 by Pope Benedict XVI. He remained at that post until his retirement in 2017. Pope Francis spoke of his “generous and competent service” in that capacity, as well as his career as an “esteemed connoisseur of art.”

