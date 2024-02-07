Catholics join battle for Poland’s pro-life laws
February 07, 2024
» Continue to this story on Pillar
CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland has called for the legalization of abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.
Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, the president of the bishops’ conference, called on “all people of good will to speak unequivocally in favor of life.” The Catholic Association of Polish Physicians (KSLP) characterized the proposal as “an attack on the lives of innocent children, the health of women and the dignity of families, the well-being of our country, and the physical and moral health of future generations.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 4:05 AM ET USA
Everything indicates that the newly elected government in Poland will be following and enforcing step by step the EU, UN, globalist anti-Catholic and anti-Polish agendas. May God bless and give strength to Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki - the true moral authority in a time of crisis!