Catholic World News

Catholics join battle for Poland’s pro-life laws

February 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland has called for the legalization of abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, the president of the bishops’ conference, called on “all people of good will to speak unequivocally in favor of life.” The Catholic Association of Polish Physicians (KSLP) characterized the proposal as “an attack on the lives of innocent children, the health of women and the dignity of families, the well-being of our country, and the physical and moral health of future generations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.