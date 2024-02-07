Catholic World News

India’s bishops reelect president

February 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops Conference of India has reelected Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Trichur, its president since 2022, to another two-year term as its president.

The 72-year-old prelate has led his Syro-Malabar archeparchy since 2007. From July 2022 to December 2023, he was also apostolic administrator of the troubled Syro-Malabar Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, most of whose priests rejected the liturgical changes approved by the Syro-Malabar hierarchy.

