Theme of National Marriage Week: ‘love beyond words’

February 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of National Marriage Week (February 7-14) is “love beyond words,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced.

The bishops’ Secretariat of Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth has posted resources for the week, including an at-home retreat, prayers, and podcasts.

