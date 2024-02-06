Catholic World News

Northern Ireland’s first Catholic leader at odds with Church teaching

February 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Michelle O’Neill has become the first baptized Catholic ever to serve as First Minister of Northern Ireland.

O’Neill is a leader of the Sinn Fein party, historically associated with the Irish Republican Army. Today Sinn Fein supports legalized abortion and transgender ideology.

