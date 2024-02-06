Catholic World News

Cardinal Fernandez regrets writing ‘inconvenient’ book

February 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has said of the book he wrote about mysticism and sensuality that “by today’s standards it is an inconvenient book.”

The cardinal said that he recognized soon after the publication of the books that “very young or very old people could get confused” by his sexually explicit imagery, and so he “ordered it to be withdrawn.” He added that he bought up the books that were available and destroyed them.”

“That is why I regret that the ultra-conservative sectors that do not accept me have used this book and have spread it widely,” the cardinal complained.

