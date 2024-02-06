Catholic World News

Benedictine abbot in Jerusalem questions Jewish extremism

February 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: A Benedictine abbot in Jerusalem questioned whether yeshivas are encouraging a “heartbreaking” form of religious extremism among young Jews in Israel, after two youths spat at and cursed him.

Abbot Nikodemus Schnabel of the Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem was walking through the Old City when the extremists confronted him. The incident was captured by a German television crew that was filming the abbot.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

