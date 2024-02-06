Catholic World News

Church in Sri Lanka to begin canonization process for hundreds killed in 2019 Easter attack

February 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500. The Archdiocese of Colombo, Sri Lanka has announced that it will begin the earliest stage of the canonization cause of the victims on the fifth anniversary of the attacks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!